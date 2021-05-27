Cooking on a car engine: a Review Review audio story

A greasy, smelly, grungy car engine is more than a piece of machinery that runs a vehicle. It can also be a kitchen stove and oven. In December, 1999, the Revelstoke Review spoke with Vince Gorman, who was traveling around the province and cooking meals on the engine of his 1964 Ford truck. The meals include meatloaf, chili, cabbage rolls, corn and hamburgers.Listen to it with Audio from the Archives.

history