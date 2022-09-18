Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News) AM 1150’s Early Edition host Phil Johnson hosted the closing ceremony for the 2022 Cops for Kids ride (Brittany Webster - Capital News) Andrew Blakely (right), with sister Elizabeth, attended the closing ceremony for the 2022 Cops for Kids ride (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

The 2022 Cops for Kids annual bike ride came to an end in Kelowna Sunday (Sept. 18).

Starting on Sept. 9, more than two dozen riders took off on bicycles to ride and fundraise through the Okanagan.

Gail Harrison said, “When you’re on the road for ten days you do think about home, but we are going from sun up to sun down, so you don’t really have a ton of time to think.”

Harrison has participated for the past 17 years. This year she raised over $52,000 on her own.

The closing ceremony for the ride was held at noon in the Ramada parking lot.

Six-year-old Andrew Blakely and family were there to thank everyone who rode and donated as Cops for Kids supports the little guy in his fight against cancer.

Harrison says they bring a family out at every major landing on the route.

“For me, what I see with the riders is that it kind of jells why they’re here. The opportunity to meet the kids it just drives their hearts and it drives them back to what we want them to do, fundraise.”

Cops for Kids annual ride aims to raise funds and awareness for children in medical crisis.

The 2022 ride raised over $375,000 to support children and families.

The charitable foundation has supported over 240 families this year alone.

