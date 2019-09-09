Cops for Kids team riding through Revelstoke on Sept. 12

Cpl. James Moore of the Revelstoke RCMP is riding with the team this year

Revelstoke RCMP officer Cpl. James Moore and the other Cops for Kids cyclists will be riding through Revelstoke from Cranbrook on Sept. 12.

The annual ride is a fundraiser for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis. This year 34 riders are cycling 1,000 km and each fundraise a minimum of $2,500 in order to participate.

“This mountainous route will serve as a reminder of the children we ride for, and their daily struggles for which we hope to minimize through our efforts,” said Moore on his fundraising page.

So far Moore has raised $10,310.

READ MORE: Cops for Kids provides help for mother of premature twins

“Working with my peers to help a family during their time of crisis is the real reward of this ride,” said Moore, in a news release. “But it takes a full team to keep us moving on the road. We are graciously hosted at Three Valley Gap as a part of our journey, and through the generosity of the Bell family, we’re able to put those fundraising dollars towards families who need it most.”

Moore is a Forensic Identification Specialist in Revelstoke.

This years ride takes the team to 26 communities over 10 days. Funds from the event support requests for medical equipment, transportation to the Children’s Hospital, specialized therapies and learning and mobility aids.

The riders will stop at the Swiss Chalet Motel on Sept. 12 at 3:30 p.m.

Go here to donate to the cause.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.