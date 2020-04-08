Organizers have canceled Lumby Days 2020, set for June 12-14, due to COVID-19. (Morning Star - file photo)

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

The 65th annual Lumby Days is going to be a blow-out and live up to the theme.

When it does happen.

Organizers have canceled the 2020 event, slated for June 12-14 with its Happy 65th Birthday Lumby Days theme, due to COVID-19.

“We’ve been watching what’s been happening over the past many weeks and the timeline to prepare was running out,” said Lumby Days chairperson Merna Alexander.

It’s the first time the event has ever been canceled.

Meanwhile a similar situation has unfolded in a neighbouring community with Cherryville Days cancelled. The annual event usually goes the first weekend of June.

The Lumby Days organizing committee could not secure insurance needed for the food vendors, events and parade until at least the end of May, which would have left only two weeks to prepare for the event.

Said Mayor Kevin Acton: “Lumby Days is a long way off and although the group in charge were committed to doing everything in their power to make it happen, in the end, the prospect of not having insurance coverage was the game-changer.”

Lumby Days does not charge admission so fundraising is another key to the event’s success. Alexander said with businesses closing and people being laid off, it was not reasonable to expect Lumby Days to be helped out financially.

“Clubs, organizations and the schools are also staying safe and they need to get their committees together, that’s what makes Lumby Days a success,” added Alexander, who said the goal is to celebrate the village’s 65th birthday next year.

“We’ll be really happy to have this behind us.”

The theme will be carried over to 2021.

READ MORE: Former Lumby councillor fondly remembered

READ MORE: Armed robbery of legal grow-op in Sicamous ends in arrest near Enderby


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusEvents

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Despite COVID-19, there will be an Easter egg hunt in Revelstoke
Next story
WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Just Posted

Coming together to Do Some Good

The Kelowna Capital News and Lake Country Calendar join a local tech company to support community causes

City of Revelstoke denied $9M grant to replace arena roof

City council proposed funding the project through borrowed funds earlier this year

Revelstoke Community Response Network delivers groceries for first time

The network is set up to help those in need

Revelstoke’s snow removal so far this year cost $1.3M

Roughly 440 cm of snow fell this winter

Bus rider who travelled to Golden tests positive for COVID-19

The passenger travelled from Calgary to Golden on March 15

Canadians awake to extra COVID-19 emergency benefit money, fear it’s a mistake

The CRA and federal officials are working to clarify the confusion around payments

WATCH: Okanagan country singer serenades Predator Ridge residents

Melissa Livingstone wanted to help spread joy through music

Kettle Valley Steam Railway cancels Easter trains

Decision comes as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Kelowna author raising money for scholarships

Roxi Harms said all book proceeds go to the scholarship fund

Video: Wildfire near Chase being held by fire crews

BC Wildfire Service reports blaze believed to have been human caused

Coronavirus cancels rural Okanagan communities biggest events

The 65th annual event celebrating the village’s incorporation was set for June 12-14; will go in 2021

COVID-19: B.C. man charged after allegedly coughing on Mounties during arrest

The 24-year-old man is facing a number of charges

B.C. secures motel, hotel rooms for COVID-19 shelter space

Community centres, rooms reserved for pandemic self-isolation

Sanders drops 2020 bid, leaving Biden as likely nominee

Sanders plans to talk to his supporters later Wednesday

Most Read