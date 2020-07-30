Council approves new diversity and equality policy for Revelstoke

Revelstoke City Council recently approved a new policy for staff on diversity, equality and inclusion.

The city said the policy will provide staff with an aim to to be an inclusive organization, where diversity is valued, respected and built upon, with the ability to recruit and retain a diverse workforce that reflects the community it serves.

No such policy existed previously.

The new policy states the city will aim to pro-actively tackle and eliminate discrimination or disadvantage and aims to ensure that no individual or group is directly discriminated against for any reason with regard to employment or accessing its services.

The policy also includes a discrimination complaint form for city employees that can be submitted to the city to be investigated.

