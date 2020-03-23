Vernon Fire Rescue Services and B.C. Ambulance personnel checked out a single-vehicle rollover Suinday just before 11 a.m. off Bella Vista Road. The driver and lone occupant managed to escape the vehicle by crawling through a window, and was checked out by the ambulance crew before being transferred to VJH for further observation. There’s no word yet on how the car ended up in the ditch. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

COVID-19 closes North Okanagan playgrounds

Extra protections sought for first responders

Kids will have to find other ways to amuse themselves now that outdoor playgrounds have closed in Vernon.

Over the last several days, significant measures have been put in place globally, to slow and contain the spread of infection as countries across the world respond to the novel coronavirus.

In Vernon, recreation facilities and outdoor playgrounds have been closed until further notice, as these are areas that typically gather groups of people and include high touch points where infection could be spread.

“In other City facilities, additional measures have been implemented to disinfect public spaces more regularly, practice social distancing, and keep our citizens and employees healthy and safe,” the city states in a press release. “Now we need your help to protect our first responders.

“If you are sick, or have been around someone who’s sick, or have travelled outside the country within the last 14 days, and come into contact with a First Responder, please tell them immediately about your circumstances.”

Vernon Fire Rescue Services members have been provided additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect them while navigating the COVID-19 situation. However, members still need to come into close contact with individuals who are in need of their assistance.

“We all have a part to play to slow and contain the spread of this virus. The City thanks everyone who is making a continued effort to follow the advice of health authorities in order to protect our community and those around us.”

For updates on the City’s response to COVID-19, and to find business support and mental health and wellness resources, visit www.vernon.ca/covid-19.

