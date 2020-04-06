COVID-19: Website created to let Revelstokians know what’s open and what isn’t

‘If people don’t know what’s open, it’s a barrier to help others’

Kushal Patel, owner of the Modern Bakeshop, opened for three hours last weekend to sell bread. Customers were allowed to pre-order multigrain/sunrise/honey oat bread and came into the shop one-at-a-time. Patel said the impacts of COVID-19 is causing great economic strain on his bakery. He would like to open more often, but said it is very difficult sourcing flour as there are shortages. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Tourism Revelstoke is no longer working to attract visitation. Instead, the organization is telling travelers to come back after the pandemic.

In the meantime, Tourism Revelstoke has created an online resource for what’s open and what’s not for people in the city.

That list is updated daily.

Stacey Brensrud, executive director of the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce, said COVID-19 is creating challenges that are constantly changing as our city enters unknown territory.

“We are building an airplane while in flight,” Brensrud said.

The Revelstoke Chamber also manages the Visitor Information Centre and tourism marketing in partnership with the City of Revelstoke and Tourism Revelstoke.

Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the chamber was looking at potential economic implications for the upcoming caribou recovery plans. Now those concerns are far different and more extensive.

Bensrud said the chamber’s goal is the wellness of the community and the key to that is unity.

To specifically support local businesses during COVID-19, the chamber has launched a new Facebook page called Revy Info. Calling the page a one-stop-shop, Brensrud said Revy Info makes it easier for folks to support the vulnerable.

“If people don’t know what’s open, it’s a barrier to help others,” she said.

A huge help to Revelstoke businesses is shopping local, added Brensrud.

“Consider how every dollar you spend might make a big difference to the local community at this critical time.”

READ MORE: Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Although many businesses in Revelstoke have closed completely, some are still trying to offer services.

Kushal Patel, owner of the Modern Bakeshop, is occasionally opening to sell bread. Patel said the COVID-19 crisis is causing great economic strain on his business.

He managed to open for three hours last week to sell roughly 90 loaves of bread.

Patel said it’s very difficult sourcing flour due to shortages.

Chad Hollett, co-owner of Summit Cannabis, said his business had to close briefly to adapt to the needs of physical distancing and zero contact selling.

Now, customers can shop online or come to the store and tap on a screen at the door and staff will bring out their order, after the customers step back two metres.

“We are doing whatever we can to survive,” said Hollett, noting COVID-19 is forcing technological advances and creativity.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever completely go back to the way things were.”

Hollett said it appears his store does not have more customers, but the average cart size is increasing.

Around the globe, financial markets are continuing to spiral and unemployment is on the rise.

Banff, another municipality that depends largely on tourism, estimates its unemployment at more than 85 per cent.

READ MORE: ‘Better days will return’: Queen Elizabeth delivers message amid COVID-19 pandemic

A recent survey released last month to businesses in Canmore suggests 30 per cent of businesses may not reopen once the global pandemic comes to an end. The province said there is no chance for “normality” returning this month and only a slight possibility for the next.

Yet, Queen Elizabeth’s April 5 address to the U.K. and Common Wealth, including Canada, ended on a hopeful note.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return.”

