COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

Yet another event cancelled due to COVID-19, has left a local organization scrambling to fill fundraising needs.

The North Okanagan Literacy Society’s annual Spelling Bee is postponed indefinitely, since the April event was stalled due to the pandemic.

“We don’t see a way to do this safely for some time yet, but you can still support literacy this year,” the society said.

A virtual trivia night takes place Sept. 22, hosted by Decoda Literacy Solutions. Teams of six can participate by donation which will be matched through the Raise a Reader campaign.

“Just make sure to select our community,” the North Okanagan Literacy Society said of choosing the Vernon option.

The provincewide event is aimed at having fun and supporting literacy initiatives throughout B.C.

For those who aren’t too trivia savvy, but want to continue to support local literacy needs, donations can be made which will be matched until Oct. 1.

Donate at literacysociety.ca or by cheque or etransfer. Just indicate Raise a Reader in the message.

Those who have already paid to participate in the Spelling Bee we will be in touch about options. You can choose to leave it as a donation, which will be included in the campaign above and will be matched. If not, arrangements will be made for a refund.

“We are happy to report that our staff is back and we are ready to assist the community again with their literacy needs, but we need your help,” the society said.

READ MORE: Vernon adult spelling bee stumps Morning Star Word Nerds

READ MORE: Lumby toastmasters group hosts virtual open house

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke Tim Horton’s launches annual Smile Cookie campaign for food bank

Just Posted

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

Revelstoke Review raising funds for food bank through ad sales

50 per cent of ads now purchased for the Sept. 24 newspaper goes to the local food bank

Revelstoke family working through postpartum depression

8-12 per cent of mothers experience postpartum depression

Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Month-long campaign focuses on drivers not paying attention behind the wheel

Revelstoke Tim Horton’s launches annual Smile Cookie campaign for food bank

All proceeds go to Community Connections

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool honours fallen teammate Samwel Uko in NFL debut

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver wears wrist tape bearing last name of friend and teammate

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

1 in 10 female post-secondary students sexually assaulted in school setting: study

Seventy-one per cent of post-secondary students said they witnessed or experienced unwanted sexualized behaviours

UPDATE: Okanagan RCMP converge in search of wanted suspect

Heavy police presence in Mission Hill Monday evening

57% of Canadians say they’ve relaxed COVID-19 safety measures: poll

Nearly two-thirds believe Canada will enter another lockdown this fall

Canada Post to suspend delivery to parts of southern, central B.C. due to wildfire smoke

Wildfire smoke from the U.S. has led to very poor air quality in B.C.

Most Read