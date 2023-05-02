CSRD Trunk Sale coming to Revelstoke

The unique garage sale will take place at Centennial Park on May 27

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s (CSRD) Trunk Sale is returning to Revelstoke later this month.

Trade, buy, or sell your used items at this year’s Trunk Sale on May 27 at Centennial Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is being held concurrently with Revy Re-Fest, a community ‘upcycling’ festival.

“The idea is to load up your car with stuff you no longer need and sell it, rather than throwing it away,” said Graham Casselman, the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator in a press release. “Rather than hosting a sale on your own, this event brings people together for a garage sale on a much larger scale. There has been tremendous response to previous events in Revelstoke, with vendors selling everything from boats and bikes to clothing and furniture in past events with great success.”

Anyone interested in being a vendor should pre-register by contacting the CSRD’s Waste Reduction Coordinator at (250)833-5936 or gcasselman@csrd.bc.ca.

