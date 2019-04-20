Cuteness overload: duckling thinks dog is its mom

Vernon photographer Fiona Hook shot a cute video after noticing one of her ducklings had taken a special liking to her dog.

Just in time for Easter, this duckling is stirring up some extra cuteness.

On theme for the Easter holiday, photographer Fiona Hook posted to the popular Facebook Page Vernon Rant and Rave Friday to show the community how the bird confused her dog, Minnie, with it’s mother duck.

”Rant….to this silly duckling that thinks my dog is it’s mother,” she wrote, with a laughing emoji. But, in the comment section of the post, she clarified by saying, “Just kidding it’s a rave.”

The post garnered over 200 reactions, over 30 comments and 15 shares by Saturday afternoon.

“I’m a photographer here in Vernon and I raise ducks to take photos with children,” said Hook. “Minnie always loves [duck] babies and these ones have taken a special interest in Minnie, likely because they were only a day old when I got them.”

Hook owns Image Studios in Vernon.

She said the owner of the duck is Brae Trapp from Lumby. Trapp, Hook said, is graduating from high school this year and currently runs a business breeding ducks and goats.

