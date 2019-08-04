Dairy operated out of Trout Creek in Summerland

Fred and Anna Gartrell sold products from their Trout Creek farm

DAIRY FARM In the 1930s, Fred and Anna Gartrell operated a dairy farm in Trout Creek. The farm was on 24 hectares or 60 acres of land. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

The farm was on 24 hectares or 60 acres of land.

The Gartrell family has a long history in Summerland.

Fred Gartrell’s father James Gartrell arrived in the Okanagan from Stratford, Ont. in the late 1800s with his wife, two daughters and three sons.

They were the first white settlers in the area.

They first came to the Penticton area in 1885 where he worked as a foreman on the Ellis ranch for two years. His wife cooked for the ranch hands there.

In 1887, they pre-empted Trout Creek Point and in 1890, he established one of the first commerical orchards in the Okanagan.

In 1910, at the first Canadian Apple Show in Vancouver, he took the first, second and third prize ribbons.

Their son George was the fish and wildlife warden here for 20 years and started the first fish hatchery here.

