Dance workshop coming to Revelstoke

This workshop is the first of it’s kind in Revelstoke.

Born, raised and trained as a dancer in Kingston, Jamaica, Marc Hall will be bringing his own brand of dancehall knowledge, passion and flavour to the Revelstoke Rec Centre Dance Studio on Saturday Jan. 18. Join for a fun (and sweaty) afternoon of dancing and welcoming professionally trained dancer, teacher and choreographer Hall to Revelstoke for the first time.

Hall studied dance in Kingston, Jamaica at the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and at the London Studio Centre in London, England. His impressive dance resume includes performing in The Lion King in London and as a member of the Decidedly Jazz Danceworks Company in Calgary, AB, where he currently resides.

Hall’s raw talent and passion for dancehall will make this an event not to be missed!

Spaces limited, please book in advance to secure your spot!

When: Jan 18th, 5:00 – 7:00pm

What: Open Level Dancehall Workshop

Who: Instructor Marc Hall, students all levels welcome

Where: Revelstoke Aquatic/Rec Centre Dance Studio

Price: $25 in advance, $30 day of.

Workshop is inclusive and open level – beginners welcome (no experience necessary).

For Full Details & Registration Email: hilary.zeeuwen@gmail.com and/or checkout the Facebook event.

