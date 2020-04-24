Last year’s Birch and Lace Trashion Show participants. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Deadline for virtual trashion show coming up this weekend

Birch and Lace is hosting the 5h annual trashion show virtually this year

Birch and Lace’s 5th Annual Trashion Show has gone virtual this year.

This year there will be no judging or prizes, rather the event is about getting creative and uplifting the community, coming together while we stay apart.

Make a project out of waste, fashion or other art, and submit it by Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

READ MORE: Revelstoke sees 4th Annual Trashion Show

Normally this event is a fundraiser for the NCES. Donations can be made online via northcolumbia.org/donate.

The event is a celebration of reusing, reducing and re-imagining.

Trashion is a term used to describe fashionable items made from found or recycled materials.

Send photos of your creation to birchandlacesalon@gmail.com and they will post for the world to see.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Revelstoke celebrates Earth Day in style

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Generosity, support from South Okanagan community keeps school food program running

Just Posted

The woman beind the costumes

Gillian Hewitt was the costume designer for the recent production of Shrek the Musical

Deadline for virtual trashion show coming up this weekend

Birch and Lace is hosting the 5h annual trashion show virtually this year

Construction to begin on new Revelstoke traffic circle April 27

The $5 million project was awarded to the contractor April 17

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Shop local to support local economies: MP Morrison

Kootenay-Columbia MP says businesses are hurting, need help to start economic recovery

COVID-19 hospital-visitor policy questioned after B.C. woman dies without caregiver, family

COVID-19 protocol that prevented bedside support ‘unfair’ to patients with disabilities: Tennant

Princeton faces pandemic in solid financial shape

The municipality is not considering layoffs as this time

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Summerland council considers development permit applications

Seven applications on agenda for April 27, despite COVID-19 pandemic

Vernon hospital staff applaud Okanagan Spirits for gift of clean hands

The Vernon and Kelowna distillery has donated 25,000 bottles of its hand sanitizer

350 parking meters broken in downtown Vernon

City councillors to look at beefing up parking meters to deter vandals, thieves

51% of Vernon bylaw calls linked to street entrenched population

Bylaw calls for service show 11 per cent increase over 2018

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Kamloops nurse battling cancer overwhelmed by support during pandemic

‘It obviously hasn’t been rainbows and butterflies, but I feel very fortunate to have the support that I do have’

Most Read