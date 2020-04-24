Deadline for virtual trashion show coming up this weekend

Birch and Lace is hosting the 5h annual trashion show virtually this year

Birch and Lace’s 5th Annual Trashion Show has gone virtual this year.

This year there will be no judging or prizes, rather the event is about getting creative and uplifting the community, coming together while we stay apart.

Make a project out of waste, fashion or other art, and submit it by Sunday, April 26 at 2 p.m.

Normally this event is a fundraiser for the NCES. Donations can be made online via northcolumbia.org/donate.

The event is a celebration of reusing, reducing and re-imagining.

Trashion is a term used to describe fashionable items made from found or recycled materials.

Send photos of your creation to birchandlacesalon@gmail.com and they will post for the world to see.

