BLOOD DONOR Ronnie Fabick of Summerland has donated blood 150 times. He plans to continue to reach 200 blood donations. (Photo submitted)

Dedicated Summerland blood donor rolls up sleeve 150 times

Regular schedule of donations began in 1977

When Ronnie Fabick rolled up his sleeve at the Canadian Blood Services clinic in Penticton last week, it was his 150th blood donation.

Fabick has been donating blood regularly since late in 1977, when he was 20 years old.

While he has missed a few donations because of surgeries, he has been a regular donor for more than 40 years.

“It was a good thing to do,” he said, recalling why he chose to become a blood donor.

His blood type, B+, is not common and there is an ongoing demand for it, he said.

Donating blood in Penticton often involves at least two hours, with much of the time spent waiting, but Fabick said the time spent at the clinic does not bother him.

“They have to keep our blood supply safe,” he said.

He intends to continue donating blood for some time.

“I’m planning on getting up to 200 donations and calling it a day,” he said.

Canadian Blood Services has 35 permanent donor centres and more than 4,000 mobile donor centres across Canada.

