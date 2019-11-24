WELLNESS In 2003, Denise DeLeeuw received her certification as a registered reflexologist through the Reflexology Association of Canada. She provides reflexology and herbal treatments through the Summerland Wellness Centre. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

DeLeeuw provides reflexology and herbal treatments

Summerland Wellness Centre works with alternative health treatments

After experiencing reflexology treatments, Denise DeLeeuw became interested in the therapy and began studying it.

The alternative health treatment involves applying pressure to the hands and feet to help improve health.

DeLeeuw, who operates Summerland Wellness Centre, received her certification from the Reflexology Association of Canada in 2003.

She said reflexology has health benefits and releases endorphins to help control pain.

She also works with herbal treatments through the wellness centre.

To keep up with developments in reflexology and herbal treatments, DeLeeuw continues to research and learn more about the branches of alternative health care.

“I’m always doing continuing education with the herbs and reflexology,” she said, adding that she wants to pass on her knowledge to the people she treats.

DeLeeuw became interested in health care when she was working as a cook at the Naramata Centre. At that time, she wanted to learn as much as she could to provide meals as healthy as possible at the centre.

In 1988, she moved to Summerland, where she worked at Parkdale Place until the facility was closed in 2002.

She said the health treatments she provides should not be seen as a replacement for visiting one’s doctor, and she does not want people to self-medicate with the herbal products she carries.

“I’m not here to replace your doctor,” she said.

Most Read