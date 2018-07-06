SASCU’s Becky Friesen, SASCU CEO Barry Delaney, Mayor Nancy Cooper, Dan MacQuarrie and Askew’s pharmacy manager Darlene Ogilvie gather at SASCU on June 22 to mark the installation of the Auris Loop, a system which puts the voice of the teller directly into the ear of the person with a hearing aid. Along with the credit union, the loop is installed at city hall, uptown Askew’s pharmacy and several other locations. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

Device brings back live music for Shuswap man

More businesses, facilities set up Auris Loop system to help those with hearing loss

For Dan MacQuarrie, listening to live music was becoming difficult. Too much background noise.

Going to a doctor’s office or pharmacy was also problematic. For him to hear properly what the person on the other side of the counter was saying, they would have to raise their voice, telling the whole waiting room about his private information.

MacQuarrie provides these examples as they’re common problems for people who have hearing loss. Turning up a hearing aid to capture music at a concert, for instance, also raises the level of the background noise – papers rustling, feet shuffling.

Then came the Auris Hearing Loop. An induction hearing technology, the loop is installed in a building and then transmits directly to the telecoil in a hearing aid, a telecoil which about 70 per cent of hearing aids contain. Sound is then transmitted directly to a person’s hearing aid, with no extraneous noise.

Churches have been the first to take them on. In Salmon Arm, several churches are equipped with the Auris Loop, as is Shuswap Theatre, Salmon Arm City Hall’s council chambers and now the Uptown Askew’s as well as SASCU downtown. Farther afield, facilities such as the Vernon Performing Arts Centre, the Vernon library and Kelowna council chambers have the Loop.

Related: Letter – Keep the hearing impaired in the loop

Related: Letter – Take care of your hearing

Dan MacQuarrie and the MacQuarrie Institute have been instrumental in promoting the technology, providing funds for Askew’s and SASCU to install it.

“My interest is raising awareness so society can communicate with one another,” he says.

Becky Friesen is manager of member experience at SASCU. She chose a central teller wicket, rather than one off to the side.

“I didn’t want to isolate the person with the hearing impairment,” she says, pointing out that hearing impairments affect people of all ages.

Darlene Ogilvie, pharmacy manager at the Uptown Askew’s, appreciates the ability to speak quietly to customers.

“Confidentiality is a huge issue,” she says. “We don’t want to have to yell at people…”

MacQuarrie says all a person needs to do if they have a hearing aid is to go to their audiologist to have their T-coils turned on. Facilities which have the Auris Loop usually display a blue ear symbol marking its location.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool
Next story
Revelstoke’s Farwell Splash Park set for construction in spring 2019

Just Posted

Revelstoke’s Farwell Splash Park set for construction in spring 2019

After just over a year of serious planning, a time-frame has been… Continue reading

Revelstoke Credit Union’s movie in the park coming Aug. 25

This year’s film is SING

CSRD film commissioner says Revelstoke could soon be a film industry hot-spot

Revelstoke could become a big screen main-stay in coming years. According to… Continue reading

Vernon’s Byrnes conquers cancer cycle

Raises cash to combat children’s disease

Arson suspected in series of Okanagan wildfires

RCMP task force investigation believes 29 wildfires intentionally set

Hot dogs, not cool warns BC SPCA

The BC SPCA and the RCMP are warning pet owners to leave their dogs at home this summer

Community mourns after young B.C. man dies in explosive house fire

West Kelowna residents share their grief after the death on David Hunt

Exclusive: Report finds work safety violations in fatal crash at Penticton dealership

WorkSafeBC report alleges 2 regulation violations at Skaha Ford at time of April 2017 fatal accident

B.C. car-sharing company to let ‘L’ drivers take the wheel

Vancouver-based company will allow young drivers to get hours of required practice

Alex Burrows to retire after 13-season NHL career

Longtime former Canuck turns to coaching AHL team in Quebec

US-China kick off ‘biggest trade war in economic history’

The Trump administration contends China has deployed predatory tactics in a push to overtake U.S. technological dominance.

Economy adds 31,800 jobs in June, unemployment rate rises to 6.0%

The latest jobs figures arrived less than a week before the Bank of Canada’s next interest-rate decision.

Pruitt is out, handing EPA reins to former coal lobbyist

Democrats and environmental groups decried his replacement as an apologist for the coal industry.

Help stop the spread of invasive plants in the Okanagan-Shuswap

Ensure species such as Flowering Rush aren’t accidentally bought from garden stores

Most Read