Do-it-yourself Kelowna paint program moves sessions outdoors

Monet Meets Merlot has been hosting outdoor sessions that come with paint kits and surfboards

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Monet Meets Merlot — a Kelowna-based do-it-yourself paint and sip night program — would typically host their paint sessions at local wineries and restaurants.

But due to strict social distancing measures, the program was forced to adapt to the times.

“We’ve had to kind of reinvent ourselves,” said Lynn Braakman, the founder of Monet Meets Merlot.

Braakman’s response to the pandemic? Private, outdoor paint sessions that come with COVID-proof paint kits and decorative wooden surfboards, in four different sizes.

“We started with canvas and then moved to wood signs. Everybody is painting wood signs, so we thought summer fun — it would be cute to do surf, paddleboards,” said Braakman. “Just something fun for summer.”

Each paint kit — which can be ordered online and are available for curbside pick-up — comes with individually wrapped paint colours, paintbrushes, a disposable apron and beach-themed stencils. The boards — which aren’t surfable — range in price from $15 to $55.

“If you are a family or a group that wants to get together, no problem. We’ll get you the customized kits, and you can find your own venue — whether it be a beach, a park, your backyard, camping,” said Braakman.

Once social distancing measures ease, she said that the program will pick up where they left off and return to indoor sessions.

“We will still continue to do this (outdoor) style because it seems to be working. It’s a lot of fun,” she said.

Anyone looking to receive a customizable kit can do so at https://www.monetmeetsmerlot.com/.

Coronavirus

