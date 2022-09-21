Documents detail Queen Elizabeth II’s trip through Revelstoke on Royal Train

The voyage, which took place in 1959, is detailed through communications given to local railroaders

Documents contributed by Dana Dean give a peek into the day Revelstoke railroaders, including her father Benn, aided the Queen on her trip aboard the Royal Train. (Contributed by Dana Dean)

Communications and photos contributed by the daughter of a Revelstoke railroader give a closer look into the late Queen Elizabeth II’s trip through Revelstoke in 1959 on her journey across Canada aboard the Royal Train.

Dana Dean uncovered documents given to her father Benn and other Revelstoke railroaders of the day which detailed the plan and execution of the monarch’s first trip to the community in July, 1959 after becoming Queen.

Benn Dean (left) and a colleague in uniform on the day of the Royal Train’s arrival, July 1959. (Contributed by Dana Dean)

According to the communications, six trainmen and conductors from Revelstoke, including Dean, were chosen to guide the Royal Train from Field to Vernon, stopping in Revelstoke along the way. Crew members were instructed to clean and press their uniforms, shine their shoes, and don black and white uniforms with their war service decorations attached to present to the Queen upon her arrival.

An official communication between the Canadian Pacific Superintendent of the day and the trainsmen and conductors who handled the Royal Train when it stopped in Revelstoke. (Contributed by Dana Dean)

The train stopped at where the Canadian Pacific Railway yard exists today, where they exited to the Royal Train and greeted a crowd of 5,000 residents.

After the brief visit, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh ascended the steps back onto the observation deck of the train and made their way to Vernon.

Dean later received a personal letter thanking him for his service in aiding the monarch in Revelstoke from Howard Graham, Canadian Secretary to the Queen.

The personal letter thanking Benn Dean for his service in aiding the Royal Train in Revelstoke from Howard Graham, Canadian Secretary to the Queen. (Contributed by Dana Dean)

The queen was carried to her final resting place on Monday (Sept. 19) after an elaborate state funeral attended by global leaders and watched by people around the world.

