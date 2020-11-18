Donations needed for less fortunate Okanagan kids to give gifts

Despite provincial health orders, low-income kids wanting to experience the joy of giving aren’t being left out this holiday season.

The annual Children’s Christmas Gift House cannot proceed as normal, where kids get to pick out presents for their parents, grandparents or loved ones. But an alternative is still taking place.

“This year, we will be distributing pre-wrapped men’s and women’s gifts through local elementary schools to children in low-income families (as identified by the schools) to give to their parents and important adults in their lives,” People Place, which helps organize the annual event, said.

But donations from the community are still very much needed.

New or like-new unwrapped items such as wallets jewelry, lotions, games, candles and decorative items can be dropped off by Nov. 27 at the People Place, 3402 27th Ave. For more information call 250-558-6585.

Sutton, Brown’s Social House, Vernon Home Building Centre, North Okanagan Optimist Club and community donors are making the event possible.

