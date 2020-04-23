Don’t wait to visit Revelstoke, take a virtual tour

Tourism Revelstoke is offering virtual tours at Revelstoke businesses, events and locations to get the daydreamers excited about their next trip. (Tourism Revelstoke)

The tourists can’t come to Revelstoke at the moment, but Tourism Revelstoke and the Revelstoke Museum and Archives are sending Revelstoke to the tourists.

Both organisations have recently launched virtual tours, with Cathy English giving sharing her usual downtown walking tours through Youtube and Tourism Revelstoke offering virtual tours of of Revelstoke events such as LUNA Nocturnal Art & Wonder, businesses such as Mt. Begbie Brewing Co. and outdoor spaces such as Mt. Revelstoke National Park and the Revelstoke Golf Club.

Other virtual ways to visit Revelstoke include Virtual Railfan’s live webcam.

Get to know this mountain town a little better and start dreaming of the next adventure, says Tourism Revelstoke’s website.

CoronavirusTourism