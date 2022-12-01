Doubled-sided sign wins tickets to Vancouver Canucks game

And the winner is…

Last week, Black Press Media announced a contest in which the winner would receive two tickets in an encore suite to the Vancouver Canucks game on Saturday, April 8 vs. the Calgary Flames and one night hotel accomodation.

With the number prospect in hockey coming to Kelowna in Connor Bedard this week, the contest was simple, to make a sign hoping for him to become a Vancouver Canuck at this year’s upcoming draft.

The Capital News team went through all the submissions to pick the winner.

And the winner is Zoe Pauling for her double-sided sign in which she drew Bedard in a Canucks jersey. Her mother, Sandra Pauling, sent in the submission. They have been contacted.

Capital News would like to thank everyone that participated in the contest.

READ MORE: Cristall wins the battle, Bedard wins the war as Kelowna Rockets fall in front of sold-out crowd

READ MORE: Top hockey prospects, best friends Bedard and Cristall set to battle it out in Kelowna

contestContestsKelownaKelowna RocketsOkanaganWHL