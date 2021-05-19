An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)

E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

The City of Vernon has adopted amendments to Traffic Bylaw #5600, which permits electric kick scooters to operate in our community as part of the province’s electric kick scooter pilot program.

“The way people get around is changing as new technologies emerge. Electric kick scooters have the potential to help some individuals in our community shift towards more sustainable transportation,” Mayor Victor Cumming said. “This bylaw amendment allows individuals to ride their own electric kick scooters. It also opens the door for companies that wish to operate electric kick scooter sharing services in Vernon, which we hope to see this summer.”

READ MORE: Vernon on board with electric scooter program

Residents and visitors may ride electric kick scooters within city limits, provided their device meets new requirements established in the Motor Vehicle Act. Riders will have to be at least 16 years old, wear a helmet and follow the rules of the road for skateboards and other similar devices.

• may use roads and bike lanes while following the same rules of the road as a cyclist

• may use sidewalks and multi-use pathways but must slow down near and yield to pedestrians

• must be considerate of other road users and travel at an appropriate speed

• must dismount when using crosswalks except where bikes are permitted to cross

• must use a white front light and red rear light when it is dark

According to active transportation coordinator Angela Broadbent, the regulations introduced for electric kick scooters are straightforward and common sense.

“Vernon has had rules in place for similar devices since 2018 and has received zero complaints, which tells us that they are working,” Broadbent said. “Having the flexibility to ride where you are most comfortable will help make electric kick scooters a very practical form of transportation, whether you are riding to work, or to run errands, or just for fun.”

Anyone who rides an electric kick scooter is encouraged to brush up on the rules and be extra courteous towards others as our community gets to know this new technology. For more details about the rules and regulations, visit vernon.ca/smallwheels.

READ MORE: Improper e-scooter parking causing accessibility issues in Kelowna

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

E-Scooter programOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

Just Posted

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: The Greenland shark can live up to 400 years

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media) City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk and city councillor Mohini Singh fundraised for the playground. (Zach Roman/ Black Press Media)
New playground allows for child development at Kelowna’s Starbright

City councillor Mohini Singh and City of Kelowna firefighter Jason Picklyk raised $80,000 for the playground

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Salvador Martinez, 30, gets his first COVID-19 vaccination at a clinic his employer, Hytec Kohler, brought to the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
North Okanagan workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

Hytec Kohler brings Interior Health vaccination clinic on site

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

Soumia Bentefrit holds up a sign that reads “Palestine Lives Matter” during a solidarity march and rally for Palestinians that was hosted in Kelowna on May 15. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna residents host solidarity rally for Palestine

Demonstrators condemned the violence against Palestinians and called on the federal government to stop selling weapons to Israel.

An e-scooter and a car bumper make for a narrow passthrough on a sidewalk out front of the Kelowna Law Courts on Wednesday, April 28. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press)
E-scooters ready to roll in Vernon

Final bylaw changes in place to allow personal use and for companies to operate a rental program

Most Read