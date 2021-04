Residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove delighted to get visit from a sharp-dressed Easter Bunny

A dapper and dashing version of the Easter Bunny paid a visit over the holiday weekend to residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove care facility. (Photo submitted)

It’s not just the youngsters who enjoy a visit from the Easter Bunny.

Residents at Vernon’s Heron Grove long-term care facility were visited by the bunny over the holiday weekend.

“The residents are loving it,” said one staff member, taking pictures of the Easter Bunny decked out in a light blue jacket, colourful vest and delightfully coloured bow tie while carrying a basket of goodies.

Happy Easter to all.

