Educating the world of tomorrow

Teachers have the ability to influence and shape the future. For Sarah Newton, it’s important to inspire students to be a force of good in the world.

“That’s the lifeblood of my lessons,” says Newton, who is a teacher at Begbie View Elementary.

Newton has been teaching in Revelstoke for 14 years. Currently, she’s instructing a 22-student class mixed with grade fours and fives.

“I’m not teaching kids to be good. To just get a good job or be good friends. That’s part of it. They learn skills to go out and not just be good citizens, but be on the positive side of change.”

Newton says the Revelstoke school district is the best in the country, at least as far as she’s concerned. The administration is supportive and her collegues are excellent. One difficulty is diversity of needs.

“You have kids coming here who just need a safe place. And you have other kids who are so ahead of the game. They have a great world view and great interest in the world around them. They’re very skilled.”

Newton has worked at numerous schools in B.C. throughout her career. (Submitted)

The struggle is challenging them all.

“But that’s where that force for good comes into play. Everybody can aspire to that.”

If it means learning to be compassionate to people with less than you, then that’s a great lesson.

Newton is heavily embedded within the community. She volunteers with the local ski club and works with the North Columbia Environmental Society. Newton also goes above and beyond her duties of teaching.

“A lot of teachers are starting to realize something that has been around forever, it’s the elephant in the closet. Sports and after school activities are for the middle and upper classes.”

Newton works with an after-school program, where kids go cross country skiing for free. The rentals, transportation, snacks, everything is included. It’s once a week for five weeks and usually, 30 kids attend.

She also works a lot on social justice issues within the teachers union, such as anti-poverty concerns and racism. Newton says she’s humbled when years later, former students stop in the street with hugs. They know that she loves them, regardless of what they have become.

“I work well with rambunctious boys. I like them. Math wasn’t easy for me. I know my math well now, but I relate to kids that are struggling.”

Newton says the new B.C. school curriculum is excellent. It teaches critical thinking, such as what makes good government.

“The curriculum knows that kids can get all their information from their phones, but that phone is not going to give them critical thinking skills and social skills.”

Newton says it’s a great time to become a teacher. She feels respected in the community and having summers off is amazing. Although works days are long, she doesn’t want another job. Educating doesn’t end when school is over. For Newton, it’s important to teach kids to be life long learners.

“Don’t let anyone define you by your ten-year-old abilities.”

