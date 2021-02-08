Lumby area resident Ramona Schwartz asked neighbours if they too spotted the trail of lights streaking through skies around 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Ramona Schwartz - Facebook)

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite lights Lumby’s skies

No, it’s not space invaders… it’s Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites

An unusual string of lights was spotted overhead around 6 a.m. this morning in Lumby.

Area resident Ramona Schwartz captured the lights in an early-morning photograph and shared it to social media saying its believed to be billionaire SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite.

This is not the first sighting of the string of lights. Armstrong residents reported they saw them too in March 2020. Sightings have also been reported in Penticton.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” Penticton resident Kristy Russell said jokingly after the sighting 6:30 a.m. Oct. 14, 2020. “My husband actually thought it could be aliens and said if it was, he wasn’t going to work today.”

Starlink is SpaceX’s project which aims to bring the world its most advanced broadband internet system.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable,” its website reads.

Starlink is currently targeting the northern United States and Canada in 2020 and is rapidly expanding to near-global coverage by 2021.

Each satellite in Starlink weighs around 260 kilograms and features a compact, flat-panel design that minimizes volume. This compact shape, according to the website, allows for a dense launch stack to take full advantage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket’s launch capabilities.

