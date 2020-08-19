The Emergency services food drive last September. (Photo by Noeline Mostert)

Emergency Services’ food drive cancelled this year

‘These are very challenging times’

Revelstoke’s largest annual food drive has been cancelled this fall due to COVID-19.

This would have been the tenth Emergency Services Food Drive, where emergency service crews team up with local groups and take to the street to fight back against hunger.

Community Connections said the drive could not happen this year due to requirements around social distancing. The event usually involves 300 people, who visit hundreds of homes in Revelstoke.

The drive usually raises roughly $30,000 worth of food, plus $9,000 in cash donations, supplying the food bank with enough resources to large until the following spring.

“This is a huge hit for the food bank,” said Patti Larson, director.

Since the event started in 2011, it has raised over 100,000 pounds of food.

This has been the hardest summer in the 20 year history of the local food bank, Larson said.

Due to COVID-19, demand has more than tripled.

“Many in the community are struggling,” she said.

This summer, on average, the program served more than 250 adults and 100 children per month.

“COVID-19 has turned our world upside down,” said Larson.

“These are very challenging times.”

Community Connections said they will try to work towards another food drive plan.

The organization has also cancelled Soupalicious, which takes place during Welcome Week in November

Larson said she doesn’t know what Christmas will be like for Community Connections.

In the past, the organization has provided more than 180 Christmas hampers to help low income families and seniors during the holidays.

“I’m concerned moving forward,” said Larson.

Community Connections has amalgamated the food bank and food recovery program, offering food in the alley behind their building from 11 a.m to noon, Monday to Friday.

People can make donations on their website or by sending e-transfers to finance@community-connections.ca.

Shoppers can also add $2 to their grocery bills at Save-On-Foods and Southside as a donation to the food bank.

Food Bank

Most Read