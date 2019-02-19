One elk was killed in a herd near Enderby during the Family Day long weekend. (Terry Adrian photo)

Elk running across Enderby highway killed in car crash

Motorists urged to take caution after elk hit on Highway 97

One of Enderby’s popular elk has been killed.

A herd of elk has been spotted in recent weeks in the North Okanagan community. But one of the elk died after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 between Armstrong and Enderby over the weekend.

See: Elk herd crosses Enderby highway

“Drive careful south of Enderby,” resident Gloria Morgan reported Monday. “One elk already hit and killed.”

The unfortunate incident has Morgan urging the community to contact the Ministry of Transportation to get an elk crossing sign installed on the busy highway.

The elk were recently captured on video by another Enderby resident.

Some believe the elk have been driven to the area by packs of hungry wolves.

Most Read