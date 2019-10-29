Enjoy Halloween safely with these tips from the Revelstoke RCMP

Submitted

Revelstoke RCMP

With Halloween approaching the Revelstoke RCMP would like to take this time to share a few safety tips for motorists and trick-or-treaters:

Cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks

Look both ways when crossing the street

Avoid using electronic devices and remember to keep your head up

Trick-or-Treaters, make eye contact with drivers before crossing the road when possible

Remember to walk on pathways and sidewalks

If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic, keeping far to the left as possible

Watch for vehicles backing up

Trick-or-treat in numbers and those younger trick-or-treaters should have an adult you

Wear bright or light colored costumes or wear a reflective piece of clothing and or carry a flashlight. Glow sticks work very well

Choose face paint or makeup instead of masks, as they can obstruct your vision

Motorists please slow down as there are expected to be several trick-or-treaters out, especially between the hours of 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Be aware of bears. As of Oct. 29 there have not been any reports of bear sightings to the Revelstoke RCMP.

We strongly encourage the public to notify the Revelstoke RCMP at 250-837-5255 and or contact the R.A.P.P. Line at 1-877-952-(RAPP) 7277 in the event you observe a bear in the Revelstoke Community.

Revelstoke RCMP will be out monitoring, helping to keep our tick-or-treaters safe.

