Esther the Wonder Pig takes an afternoon snooze on her plant-based Haven mattress. (Submitted-Haven Mattress Co)

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her latest purchase of a plant-based mattress by Kelowna company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Esther the Wonder Pig is not your typical vegan activist.

Rescued back in 2012 and now living on a farm with her two loving parents, Esther has built up quite the social media after encouraging others to lead a cruelty-free and compassionate lifestyle. Esther has helped many who want to make the switch to all things plant-based.

Her latest announcement was the purchase of a plant-based mattress made by Kelowna’s very own company Haven Mattress Co. to her 1,400,000 Facebook audience.

READ MORE: Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Later that same week Esther had her friend (Greta Thunberg) over to share cupcakes and chat about politics and sustainability.

Greta Thunberg is the 15-year-old girl from Sweden who began the #FridaysForFuture protests, a worldwide movement urging international governments to take climate action seriously and to start making legislative changes.

ALSO READ: Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

Natalia Cuevas Huaico
Social Media Co-ordinator/ Reporter, Black Press Media
Email me at Natalia.CuevasHuaico@blackpress.ca

Previous story
Pickles: The favoured fundraising product for Shuswap students

Just Posted

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High seven degrees

Kootenay Columbia candidates talk local food production

With long highway closures in the winter as well as increasing awareness… Continue reading

UPDATE: Revelstoke councillors debate hours of operation of third cannabis store

They endorse the proposal in the end

Elections Canada needs poll workers for upcoming federal election

Elections Canada said there are many paid vacancies in Revelstoke, Kimberley, Cranbrook, and Sparwood

Province rejects Revelstoke gravel pit

The B.C. government says no to Terus Construction Ltd’s proposed gravel pit on Westside Road

VIDEO: NDP reminds Trudeau of electoral-reform promise before last debate

Liberals promised 2015 would be the last election run under the traditional first-past-the-post electoral system

Shuswap’s Bollywood Bang goes way beyond fundraising expectations

The sold-out evening in Salmon Arm raises at least $170,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation

EDITORIAL: Keeping our past

A policy is needed to determine which objects belong in the Summerland Museum

Nestle, Tim Hortons top list of Canada’s worst plastic polluters

Starbucks, McDonald’s, Coca Cola not far behind

Esther the Wonder Pig announced her latest purchase of a plant-based mattress by Kelowna company

Later that week, she met with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Verdict expected today for man accused of killing Abbotsford cop

If judge finds Oscar Arfmann guilty, ‘mini trial’ will determine his mental state

Hidden camera at B.C. Planet Fitness was found months before clients informed

Incident reported more than two months ago but Paul Serdar has heard nothing

Princeton B.C. home sells for $3113

A family home in Princeton sold for less than the average price… Continue reading

Only 10% of young Canadians picture a woman when they think of a CEO: survey

Few of those surveyed used the same descriptions for women as they did for leaders

Most Read