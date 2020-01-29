‘Every recipe tells a story’: New Revelstoke cookbook released

The authors say it’s the first of its kind

Myles Williamson (left) and Josh White are the main collaborators of The Hungry Toque. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A new cookbook on Revelstoke was released last week.

The Hungry Toque is a collection from 17 different restaurants with recipes ranging from fried chicken to chimichurri roasted cauliflower and rabbit ragu.

“It highlights the restaurants of Revelstoke,” said Josh White, one of the book’s main collaborators who collected each recipe from the participating restaurants.

“This is what the city has to offer.”

Some recipes are more tricky, such as the smoked salmon oeufs en cocotte. Others are easier, like vegan chili.

“The book is for all kinds of cooks,” said White.

“Some are even great to do with kids.”

The books can be purchased at the Revelstoke Review office and Grizzly Book and Serendipity Shop. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Originally from England, White has worked in some of the top restaurants in the United Kingdom.

He also worked for Nigella Lawson, a British cooking show host and food writer who has sold more than three million recipe books worldwide.

When White came to Revelstoke, he noticed the city didn’t have a local recipe book, which was common for most towns in the UK.

“They’re a source of pride for the communities,” he said.

The restaurants in this book, said White are the ones worth going to in Revelstoke.

He noted that life is short “so don’t waste it with bad food.”

White said a local recipe book is similar to a historical document.

“Every recipe tells a story.”

White said you can see examples of this littered throughout the book, such as Craft Beirhaus’s smoked beef cheeks recipe somewhat influenced by owner’s time spent in Texas.

“A recipe lets you see where people are from,” said White.

Regardless, White said the recipes are just a jumping off point.

“Remember the beauty is in your details; leave your mark on these recipes. As you use them, evolve them into your own,” he wrote in the cookbook’s introduction.

White hopes the book will be an annual or every second year publication.

It will even be showcased at an upcoming convention in Australia. From every purchase, $5 goes to the Revelstoke Local Food Initiative, an advicate group for local food production and utilization.

The books can be purchased at the Revelstoke Review office and Grizzly Book and Serendipity Shop.

The book was published by Black Press, owner of The Review.

