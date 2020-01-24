Excitment snowballs for Vernon Winter Carnival

10 days of fun is just two weeks away

The 60th Annual Vernon Winter Carnival is almost here, just two weeks away! Carnival Remembers the ’60s is presented by Valley First and runs Feb. 7-16.

“Four events are already sold out, so don’t hesitate to get your tickets,” said Vicki Proulx, Carnival executive director.

Over 120 events have been booked for the 2020 Carnival, including new events (listed below) and many returning favourites.

Among them, there are 21 new events to Carnival this year:

– Queen Silver Star Snowflake Ball – Feb. 8

– Dinner Theatre – “Doesn’t Time Fly” – Musical Comedy – Feb. 11-15

– Remember the 60’s? at the Vernon Museum – Feb. 13

– Valentines’ Night Ski at Sovereign Lake – Feb. 14

– Snowed in Comedy Tour – Feb. 14

– Pancake Breakfast at Halina Centre – Feb. 15

– JCI Rock Stars Bonspiel presented by A&W – Feb. 15

– TKH Kids Club Dance Party – Feb. 16

New free events include:

– Ice Sculpting – Feb. 7-8

– Carnival Kickoff Celebration – Feb. 7

– Okanagan’s Got Talent – Feb. 9 & 16

– Vintage Snowmobile Poker Run – Feb. 9

– Jam Can Curling – Feb. 10-14

– Bingo Marathon at Halina Centre – Feb. 11

– Total Fun Bed Races – Feb. 11

– Edible Books – Okanagan Regional Library – Feb. 11

– Mr. Mikes TWIST OFF – Feb. 13

– Iron Gallery opening & Blacksmith Demo at O’Keefe Ranch- Feb. 14 & 15

– Country Music Valentines Night Dance at The Green – Feb. 14

– Groove your Flow with Bliss Pilates- Feb. 15

– Winter Fest – The Landing Church – Feb. 15

This year will also feature the much anticipated return of the iconic Ice Palace and the tradition of the Sheriff’s Jail. Other exciting highlights for the 60th anniversary include fireworks to kick off the Festival on Feb. 7, the return of Jam Can Curling and Ice Carving for local students, and a new location for the Family Day and Polar Bear Swim events at Paddlewheel Park.

There’s still time to show your Carnival spirit by getting your business or organization involved! Participate in Arrest the Best, the Best Decorated Contest, or the 60th Annual Winter Carnival Parade, but the deadline to enter for the parade or best decorated is Friday, Jan. 24.

The Carnival Brochure and Buttons are available throughout the city. All events can be viewed online at vernonwintercarnival.com.

Event tickets can be purchased online, by phone at 250-545-2236, or in person from the Vernon Winter Carnival Office 3401 35th Ave. – open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sixty years ago an idea was born to foster community spirit and promote Greater Vernon through a 10-day Winter Festival. That idea still lives with the Vernon Winter Carnival Society. Vernon Winter Carnival is one of the largest events of its kind in Canada.

“We are proud to continue to deliver classic and anticipated events that generations of families and tourists have come to love, showcasing the winter beauty of Vernon, B.C.,” the society states.

