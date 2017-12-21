Exercise stations coming to Blackburn Park

Long-awaited equipment will be in a ‘pod’ rather than spread around the perimeter trail in Salmon Arm.

The new exercise stations at Blackburn Park will be installed on the other side of the washrooms from the spray park. Equipment is expected to be installed in the spring or summer of 2018. - Image credit: Observer file photo.

The long-awaited LifeTrail system at Blackburn Park will be a little different than first envisioned.

Citizens had proposed a system that would be made up of different stations alongside the trail going around the park, giving people, particularly seniors, a place to do various exercises.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the city’s director of engineering and public works, told council recently that the exercise stations will all be in one area.

“It will be one pod with about 13 pieces of exercise equipment, located just southwest of the washrooms, right off the trail.”

He said staff asked the company to put forward a couple of proposals for the city and this was the best option.

“It’s something residents have been waiting for for quite a long time, we’ve been budgeting for quite a long time … so we’re very happy to see this.”

Related link: Blackburn Park tops project list

Related link: Blackburn Park facelift taking shape

He said the city has already added amenities for young people and soccer players, and this will be part of making Blackburn an age-friendly park.

“We’re really happy we can finally spend the money… People who want this have wanted it for over a decade.”

Niewenhuizen said the equipment will be purchased this winter and installed in the spring or summer of 2018.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond expressed her approval of the location, with it being close to the washrooms.

She said she has heard concerns about whether people will be able to reach the equipment from the Mall at Piccadilly side of the park or if they will have to go all the way around the fence.

Niewenhuizen said some of the developments on the mall side have gates that access the park, although the southwest corner still has a lot of fill. He said the trail will eventually be connected to 10th Avenue.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@saobserver.net.

@SalmonArm

marthawickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter