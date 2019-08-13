The new Farwell Splash Park grand opening is on Aug. 15. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Farwell Splash Park grand opening on Thursday

It is Revelstoke’s first splash park

The City of Revelstoke is proud to announce the grand opening of the new Farwell Splash Pad (1401 First Street West).

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 15 at the splash pad with music, cupcakes, pizza and Timbits!

The new splash pad consists of a multitude of different elements, from a spiral tunnel to a team blaster, it’s sure to be a staple on your summer to do list with the kids.

“Farwell Park will be a community gathering place where we can create new memories through water play,” said Pat McKee, Chair of the Farwell Splash Park Society, in a news release. “Families are valued in Revelstoke, and this facility will be accessible to all, regardless of age, or mobility challenges. We welcome you to come down to Farwell Park and cool off in the summer. Thank you to our present Mayor Gary Sulz and Council, our former Mayor Mark McKee and Council, and Parks and Recreation director Laurie Donato for their effort in making this facility a reality.”

Mayor Gary Sulz said in a news release, “I am thrilled to see this project come to fruition. The ability to utilize grant funding along with commitments from the city and the Splash Park Society’s ability to raise private funds brings together a legacy for the children of our community. My sincere appreciation to the dedication of the small group bound and determined to see this completed. We are all very proud of your work”.

While the project has been in the works for around four years, serious consideration and action has occurred just over the past year, with Mckee coming on board in March 2017. Construction began on May 3, 2019.

The society fundraised the majority for the $653,000 needed to make the park a reality.

The City of Revelstoke gives a special thanks to the Farwell Park Society for their fundraising efforts for this fantastic community project.

“We sincerely thank our enthusiastic supporters and generous donors. Their gift to the City of Revelstoke is bringing outdoor water play back to the heart of where Revelstoke began” said Pat McKee.

Major donors include, Columbia Basin Trust, Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation Legacy Fund, Resort Municipality Initiatives, City of Revelstoke, Revelstoke Credit Union, Revelstoke and Area B Economic Opportunity Fund, Columbia Basin Trust – Community Initiatives & Southern Interior Development Initiative Trust.

 

