OUTSTANDING YOUTH Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink presented Tiana Ferlizza with the Youth Leadership Award at the 81st annual Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday evening. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Ferlizza receives Summerland’s Youth Leadership Award

Recipients honoured at Summerland Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Excellence Awards

Tiana Ferlizza was presented with the Youth Leadership Award for her involvement in the community.

The award was presented at the 2019 Summerland Business and Community Excellence Awards on Saturday March 30th.

The award was sponsored by NeighbourLink.

Mirjana Komljenovic of NeighbourLink described Ferlizza as a kind, compassionate young women who epitomizes integrity, dedication, and thoughtfulness.

“Tiana is without a doubt a very exceptional youth leader in Summerland, Tiana’s dedication to the community is evident with her involvement with the Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program,” Komljenovic said while introducing the award.

Ferlizza has been involved in music, dance and theatre productions and has won awards for her accomplishments. She was also crowned one of Summerland’s pricnesses at the 48th annual Blossom Pageant last May.

Ferlizza was very thankful for the award and and acknowledged the support she has received from the community.

“Thanks to the community of Summerland,“ she said. “Summerland has built me into the young women I am today. There are so many people in this community that I look up to so much and I thank you for that.”

