Festival goers at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival

The Observer walked the fairgrounds at the 27th annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm and asked festival goers where they were from and what brought them to the festival. Here are some of those responses.

“I’m from Vancouver and this is probably my sixth or eighth year of being here it’s just the best festival.” - Monique Haziza

“I’m from Rosland British Columbia and I’ve been here a number of years. It’s a great festival, it’s nice and relaxed – low key. That’s the reason we come back.” - Vic Buhler

“I’m from Kelowna, originally from Golden and I’ve been coming coming here since I was probably 14, so I’m hooked.” - Leila Vincent

“I’m from Kamloops and my family has been coming for a number of years, it’s tradition.” -Delda Tessovitch