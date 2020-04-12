Find volunteer opportunities with Do Some Good

Black Press Media joins local tech company Do Some Good to support community causes

Black Press Media has partnered with Do Some Good to help share the good happening in your community and drive more impact to local non-profits and community groups. The Do Some Good app and platform allows you to find volunteer opportunities, connect with like minded people and share local stories from one centralized hub. It’s free to use and is fully integrated with Black Press’s local media publications.

Sheldon Gardiner founder of Do Some Good said his team created Do Some Good to help as many good causes as possible.

“Initially it started off as a volunteer matching platform but realized that the stories of people and businesses doing good things were not be shared in our local community. As a result, we expanded our technology to solve that problem. More than ever, people want to read about good stories; people and businesses helping important causes or other people in their community,” he explaiend. “The stories also create a ripple effect and get other people involved which makes a bigger impact. We are very proud to be partnered with Black Press and drive as much local impact as we can.”

“Citizens want to be more involved in their communities – especially right in the neighbourhood they call home. Platforms such as ‘Do Some Good’ are already making it easier to find ways to contribute to doing something you love,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran.

You can simply download the Do Some Good APP or visit https://dosomegood.ca/ to start sharing your good stories and to support your local community.

It is free and easy to register. #snapsomegood and share a story today.

charity

