Finding a career and finding family

When Marie-Pier Rodrigue-Jacques moved to Revelstoke in October 2015 she couldn’t find a job.

She dropped resumes everywhere and ended up working at the Cabin for a few months, but she wanted to get back into sales.

After some encouragement from her boyfriend, she dropped of her resume at Jacobson Ford.

For the next four months she called back every two weeks to see if they had work for her.

“After four months they were like okay she really wants to work here so they hired me,” she said with a laugh.

Before moving to west eight year ago, Rodrigue-Jacques worked as a salesperson for Telus in Saint-Georges-du-bois, Québec.

She loved sales, but first had to perfect her English before getting back into the field.

“I love meeting people, I love contact with people,” she said. “I love the feeling when a deal closes. I actually like to help someone get into a vehicle that suites their needs.”

When Rodrigue-Jacques first started her sales job at Ford she had never even sat in a Ford vehicle.

“I really learned from scratch and I really studied a lot and I put in a lot of time into learning about trucks,” she said. “I love Ford, we are the best out there.”

With the job she found not only a career, but also a family.

“I really love the team here,” she said.

Rodrigue-Jacques is a goal oriented person.

She makes weekly and yearly goals for herself as well as bucket lists.

“It is something that I have been doing for years,” she said. “And this is how I’ve gotten to where I am today. I love checking something off my list. It is my motivation to keep going.”

Since moving to Revelstoke she has checked a lot of things off her list, including buying a home, jet skiing and getting the dog she always wanted, all on top of building a career for herself.

“What you put out there really comes back to you,” she said.