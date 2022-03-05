Finding healing and wellness in exercise

~Sobia Moman

Rebecca Marchildon will do just about anything to be a good role model for her daughters and the people she teaches.

On her sixth anniversary of being sober, Rebecca Marchildon opened The Alchemy Studio in 2019.

Marchildon lost her mother to cancer on the same day she gave birth to her first child. Her mother was her best friend.

The loss was too difficult for her to handle, leading to her using alcohol to paralyze the pain that she was suffering.

After a couple of years of “destructive behaviour,” Marchildon, with her husband’s help, realized that she wanted to live her life happier and healthier to honour her mother, and wanted to be a better role model for her daughter.

“I thought about how I would want my daughter to exist in the world if I ever had to leave her too soon, and decided to live exactly that way,” she said.

Marchildon is now a mother of three daughters, is pregnant with her fourth and is about to celebrate nine years of being sober.

The Alchemy Studio is a holistic movement centre that offers a range of classes, including yoga, pilates and barre. Marchildon teaches yoga and pilates and also runs the nutritional café in the centre.

Being an example for her growing family is at the top of her list.

Along with being a business owner, Marchildon has taken on the task of homeschooling her daughters.

She wants to be someone her daughters are proud of for following her dream of opening the studio and being a leader in business but also motherhood.

Being healthy both physically and mentally is what Marchildon has devoted her life to while also helping others realize this goal for themselves.

She was always looking for a wellness centre in town that offered everything on her checklist.

She had a specific vision and the only way to make it a reality was to open a fitness and wellness studio herself.

Leading with her personal experience she uses healthy habits to come out of a rough time to inspire others to do the same.

“I love encouraging and motivating people to feel happy and to move through whatever may be holding them back from feeling their best,” she said.

