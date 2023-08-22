Vernon resident Cassidy Sparling won $100,000 on a scratch and win. (Contributed)

First time lucky: Vernon resident closer to home ownership with $100k lotto win

Cassidy Sparling is $100,000 richer thanks to scratch and win

A Vernon resident is now $100,000 richer, after winning on a scratch and win ticket.

Cassidy Sparling purchased her first ever lottery ticket, on a whim while shopping at Superstore on Anderson Way.

Sparling was dog-sitting for a friend when she found out she won after scanning it on the BCLC’s lotto app.

“I was on my friend’s couch in the living room,” she said. “It took a while to process and I’m still processing it. My mom was the first one I told and then my brother called me right after I texted him. They were both very excited!”

As for what she will be doing with the money, Sparling said she has been saving to purchase her first home and plans to put the majority of her prize towards one in the near future.

“This prize means a lot and it’s going to change my life drastically.”

