The Columbia River, just south of the Revelstoke Dam. (Review file photo)

Fish Wildlife Compensation Program accepting grant applications for projects in Revelstoke area

The deadline is Oct. 25

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program is now accepting grant applications to deliver fish and wildlife projects in the Columbia Region.

The program’s Columbia Region Board is encouraging grant applications for proposed projects to be delivered within the northern portion of the Columbia Region (i.e., North Columbia sub-region).

Stewardship groups, First Nations, consultants, agencies, or individuals interested in projects in the Revelstoke, Golden, and Valemount, and the surrounding communities, are invited to apply and submit an online grant application by Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

All grant applications must align with the updated 2019 Columbia Region Action Plans, now available at fwcp.ca.

The Action Plans define the Priority Actions eligible for program funding, and grant applicants must clearly demonstrate how the proposed project will align with these Priority Actions.

“During the last year, we held more than 60 technical discussions, 18 workshops, and a number of information sessions with technical experts, First Nations, non-governmental organizations, and others, to update our Columbia Region Action Plans,” says the program’s Columbia Region manager, Crystal Klym. “We’d like to sincerely thank everyone who provided their time and input on our five ecosystem-based Action Plans.”

The program is hosting a free online information session on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. This will provide an opportunity to learn more about the grants, Action Plans, and the application process. Register for the information session at fwcp@bchydro.com.

In 2019–2020, the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program’s Columbia Region Board approved $5.8 million for 38 projects.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Highway 1 improvements restoring fish habitat in Glacier National Park

In the North Columbia, projects currently funded include improving riparian habitat near Revelstoke Dam, filling information gaps about marsh birds in the Columbia Wetlands near Golden and assessing amphibians in the Robson Valley.

The program is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders, to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

For more information about applying for FWCP funding, read the grant information kit and guidance document at fwcp.ca/apply-for-funding, call 250-352-1300, or email fwcp@bchydro.com.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Just Posted

Liam’s lowdown: Fall eats

If you hangout with people that do not cook, find new friends

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 19

Jack Snoddy Museum Assistant 120 Years Ago, Revelstoke Herald, September 20, 1899… Continue reading

VIDEO: Historic railway equipment moved to Revelstoke museum

The Selkirk Spreader was built specifically for Revelstoke in 1931 and retired in 2005

Columbia-Shuswap governments promised voice in caribou recovery

Population of Frisby-Boulder herd northeast of Sicamous at 11 animals and declining

‘We’re not included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

The relay has travelled almost 40,000 km and 1,300 riders have taken part.

VIDEO: A moment to remember during the World Lacrosse Men’s Indoor Championship in B.C.

Diego Hernandez Valenzuela’s team lost, but he felt like a winner Saturday

B.C. VIEWS: School officials join fact-free ‘climate strike’

Students, public get distorted picture of greenhouse gases

Latimer surveyed much of Summerland

Civil engineer was also responsible of community’s irrigation system

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

B.C. woman photographs massive ant swarm on Abbotsford driveway

She asked what the ants were doing? The answer: war

Father of B.C. boy on life support after hit-and-run calls for tougher impairment laws

‘The law has got to be changed’ said Tony Brown

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Police arrest B.C. phone scammer linked to illegal call centres in India

Person arrested in Burnaby here on a work visa, says police

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Most Read