Fish Wildlife Compensation Program accepting grant applications for projects in Revelstoke area

The Columbia River, just south of the Revelstoke Dam. (Review file photo)

The Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program is now accepting grant applications to deliver fish and wildlife projects in the Columbia Region.

The program’s Columbia Region Board is encouraging grant applications for proposed projects to be delivered within the northern portion of the Columbia Region (i.e., North Columbia sub-region).

Stewardship groups, First Nations, consultants, agencies, or individuals interested in projects in the Revelstoke, Golden, and Valemount, and the surrounding communities, are invited to apply and submit an online grant application by Oct. 25 at 5 p.m.

All grant applications must align with the updated 2019 Columbia Region Action Plans, now available at fwcp.ca.

The Action Plans define the Priority Actions eligible for program funding, and grant applicants must clearly demonstrate how the proposed project will align with these Priority Actions.

“During the last year, we held more than 60 technical discussions, 18 workshops, and a number of information sessions with technical experts, First Nations, non-governmental organizations, and others, to update our Columbia Region Action Plans,” says the program’s Columbia Region manager, Crystal Klym. “We’d like to sincerely thank everyone who provided their time and input on our five ecosystem-based Action Plans.”

The program is hosting a free online information session on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. This will provide an opportunity to learn more about the grants, Action Plans, and the application process. Register for the information session at fwcp@bchydro.com.

In 2019–2020, the Fish & Wildlife Compensation Program’s Columbia Region Board approved $5.8 million for 38 projects.

In the North Columbia, projects currently funded include improving riparian habitat near Revelstoke Dam, filling information gaps about marsh birds in the Columbia Wetlands near Golden and assessing amphibians in the Robson Valley.

The program is a partnership between BC Hydro, the Province of B.C., Fisheries and Oceans Canada, First Nations and public stakeholders, to conserve and enhance fish and wildlife in watersheds impacted by BC Hydro dams.

For more information about applying for FWCP funding, read the grant information kit and guidance document at fwcp.ca/apply-for-funding, call 250-352-1300, or email fwcp@bchydro.com.

