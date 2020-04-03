Food support continues for Okanagan students despite school closures

Kids aren’t going hungry thanks to Kal Rotary and Starfish Backpack program

For some kids, a healthy meal at school is more than they can get at home.

While schools are not in session, food support programs aren’t being cancelled for families in need.

“Today (Friday, April 3), Kal Rotary delivered the Starfish backpacks to schools for parent pickup,” said Vernon School District Superintendent Joe Rogers.

Vernon’s Starfish Pack Program sends kids home with enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, fresh fruit and snacks for the weekend.

Meanwhile schools were also busy trying to figure out education plans and all families should have contacted by teachers and/or principals by now.

“Each principal is sending a letter home detailing what families can expect next week,” said Rogers.

For some that includes course selections and assignments while others are urged to simply find a routine. But the main message is that as these new learning environments are created, amid already-trying times, anxiety can rise for students, parents and caregivers.

“We do not want to add any more stress to your home, but also want to continue to provide support and learning opportunities,” said BX Elementary principal Tyler Galenzoski in a letter to families.

The school district also continues to work with medical essential workers to find childcare options in partnership with the Child Care Resource and Referral program.

Some schools will also be opening up next week for the pick up of belongings.

