Forget Tinder, find romance in person at the Kelowna Singles Club

To increase enrollment, the club is holding open dance every second Saturday

The club is looking to recruit new members (File photo)

Who said people can’t meet each other the old fashioned way, anymore?

The Kelowna Singles Club is looking to recruit more members by holding open dances every second Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 1380 Bertram Avenue.

Club advertiser Charlotte Shade said the dances allow people to expand their social network.

Lonely seniors club addresses need for senior activities in Kelowna

“Many single people are lonely, especially after the second time around,” said Shade. “Single people often also don’t want to associate with their married friends anymore. This dance allows people to meet one another in a single crowd.”

Club president Ian Collison said the event also serves as a confidence booster.

“Some people lock themselves away after they become single,” said Collison. “This event allows them to get back in the dating scene.”

A live band performs at each dance and a bar is also located on-site.

Despite the popular dance event, the club which has been in business for 40 years, is facing recent hardships.

Collison said the club’s headquarters had to be moved from Rutland Centennial Hall after the rent jumped from $300 to $575 a month. Collison said club enrollment has also decreased from 200 to 50 people over the years.

Collison said it’s the people that help him to keep operating the club.

“Both Shade and I like meeting new people. While it’s a lot of work, in the end, it’s worth it.”

Tickets for the event are available at the door and married couples are also welcome to attend. The next dance is on Saturday, Feb. 22.

