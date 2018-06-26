Former Kelowna woman receives prestigious service medal

Michelle Bonneau, the founder of Her International, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal

For the last 12 years a former Kelowna resident has dedicated half of her life to Nepal.

In 2005, Michelle Bonneau founded IWEN, now known as Her International, with the intention of providing educational opportunities and sustainable life skills to marginalized women and children.

Now, she is being recognized by the federal government with the Meritorious Service Medal —which is intended to recognize individuals who have carried out meritorious acts bringing benefit and honour.

“During those (past) years the ups and down were many, but every time I got angry I would remember the fact that we had students for which we were responsible and so I would ask for help and every time someone would show up and help take over the board (of directors),” said Bonneau.

RELATED: The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

Kevin Edgecombe, president of Her International, said the exposure to the charity over the years has completely enriched his life.

“Many people that I have seen visit Nepal, touch, feel, smell Nepal, come away with the same feeling that there is something incredible about Nepal.”

In the last couple of years, Her International has also partnered with Okanagan support groups for women such as the Karis Support Society and H.O.P.E. Outreach. This past February the charity co-hosted a fundraising event with H.O.P.E. titled Hope in Her Eyes, and raised $17,000 to support women both locally and globally.

RELATED: Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

Since its inception, Her International has rescued 187 young girls from bonded labour and provided a total of 2,261 annual scholarships.

Bonneau was recently in Kelowna to launch her book HER The Tharu Women’s Journey to Freedom, which was created by a team of international volunteers ‘who believe the empowerment of women is essential for world peace without the blight of poverty’.

HER The Tharu Women’s Journey to Freedom is available for sale in Kelowna at Mosaic Books.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pigs crash yoga class in B.C.
Next story
Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust announces four recipients of the Neil Muth Memorial Scholarship

Four students from around the Columbia River Basin will receive a Neil… Continue reading

Nathan’s Notes: Finding the digital middle-ground

There’s nothing controversial in stating that technology has changed our daily lives.… Continue reading

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests mural on CP rail bridge

Revelstoke Tourism Advisory Committee requests action on beautification and taxi service

City of Revelstoke proposing significant increases to Development Cost Charges

At the moment, the city of Revelstoke is in the process of… Continue reading

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.

Shots allegedly fired at car of B.C. radio host

Surrey RCMP confirm they’re investigating an apparent shooting on Saturday night

B.C. woman and dog chased by aggressive deer

After two scares with protective does, Penticton woman afraid to go out for a walk

Shaq on his Hollywood plans: ‘I want to be the next Rock’

Post-NBA life has been very successful for the four-time NBA champion

Protected bird nearly cancels music festival

The bird and the four eggs — both of which enjoy protected status in Canada — would have been in the middle of Ottawa Bluesfest

20 B.C. cities ranked on ‘red tape’ when starting a business

Delta, Kelowna, Langley get top marks, Canadian Federation of Independent Business says

Lumby author makes fantasy debut

Awakening Arorus is the first in K.M. Lapointe’s The Clann Destayy Chronicles

Vernon councillor dies suddenly

Bob Spiers dies Monday after having served at a regular council meeting, at age 71

Postmedia to close more local newspapers, cut staff by 10 per cent

Publications will continue to have digital presence, and continue to print free weekly publications

Most Read

  • Former Kelowna woman receives prestigious service medal

    Michelle Bonneau, the founder of Her International, was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal

  • Okanagan horse fundraiser a success

    The North Okanagan Therapeutic Riding Association held its first barn dance fundraiser on Saturday.