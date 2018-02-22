Okanagan Foster Parent Association is looking for foster parents. (Photo contributed)

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

New foster homes are needed in the Shuswap.

You’re invited to spend an evening learning about opening your home and heart to children and youth that need you in the community. An information session will be held at the Ministry of Children and Families Development (MCFD) office at 550 Lakeshore Dr. NE on Thursday, March 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Over the past couple of years, several foster parents have retired from fostering, or moved on to other challenges, so Okanagan Foster Parents Association, along with MCFD, is working to increase the current number of foster families in the community.

Most foster parents are ordinary people who have a special place in their heart for children and youth. They come to fostering with a desire to help, and then develop skills to meet the children’s needs, states the association in a news release. The association and the ministry work together to provide foster families with training and support throughout the process.

Related link: Foster families change lives

Children come into foster care for many different reasons, but all need a safe and loving home. There are approximately 65 children and youth in foster care in the area, which includes Ashton Creek, Canoe, Enderby, Salmon Arm and Sorrento. Families are needed in all areas, both rural and urban. You can be any age, single or married, have your own children, have no children or have grown children. The most important aspect is a desire to make a difference in the lives of children and youth.

Foster parents care for children of all ages, from birth to 19. You can care for one child, or maybe you have room for a sibling group. Foster parents decide what kind of service they want to provide, based on their skills and lifestyle.

If this sounds like something that might be of interest to you and your family, contact Okanagan Foster Parent Association coordinator Carmen Point at 250-515-1522 for further details or just show up to the information meeting.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Swapping seeds for spring

Just Posted

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Startup Revelstoke aims to transform regional economy from resource-based to technology and design

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Revelstoke Nordic Skiers come away from BC Championships with hardware

Eight athletes pick up aggregate points plaques from racing season

Winter highway maintenance 1km east of Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and Hwy. 23

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

Sports coach makes “great strides” in counselling

Peace bond settles charges of assault causing bodily harm in Princeton BC

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Voices of Nature reaches elementary students

By Barb Brouwer, Observer contributor Music has the power to touch the… Continue reading

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Tired of ‘big city life’? One-stoplight town hosts contest to lure in city slickers

Contest by BC Rural Centre hopes to attract city folks to a small town in the Kootenays

Most Read

  • Foster parents needed in Shuswap

    Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap