Foster parents needed in Shuswap

New foster homes are needed in the Shuswap.

You’re invited to spend an evening learning about opening your home and heart to children and youth that need you in the community. An information session will be held at the Ministry of Children and Families Development (MCFD) office at 550 Lakeshore Dr. NE on Thursday, March 1 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Over the past couple of years, several foster parents have retired from fostering, or moved on to other challenges, so Okanagan Foster Parents Association, along with MCFD, is working to increase the current number of foster families in the community.

Most foster parents are ordinary people who have a special place in their heart for children and youth. They come to fostering with a desire to help, and then develop skills to meet the children’s needs, states the association in a news release. The association and the ministry work together to provide foster families with training and support throughout the process.

Related link: Foster families change lives

Children come into foster care for many different reasons, but all need a safe and loving home. There are approximately 65 children and youth in foster care in the area, which includes Ashton Creek, Canoe, Enderby, Salmon Arm and Sorrento. Families are needed in all areas, both rural and urban. You can be any age, single or married, have your own children, have no children or have grown children. The most important aspect is a desire to make a difference in the lives of children and youth.

Foster parents care for children of all ages, from birth to 19. You can care for one child, or maybe you have room for a sibling group. Foster parents decide what kind of service they want to provide, based on their skills and lifestyle.

If this sounds like something that might be of interest to you and your family, contact Okanagan Foster Parent Association coordinator Carmen Point at 250-515-1522 for further details or just show up to the information meeting.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter