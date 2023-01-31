‘Four Fifths a Grizzly’ book tour coming to Revelstoke

Acclaimed author, naturalist and biologist Douglas Chadwick will be making a pit-stop in Revelstoke next week in his tour around the Kootenays to promote his book.

Four Fifths a Grizzly: A New Perspective on Nature that Just Might Save Us All is a series of interconnected essays that detail Chadwick’s experiences. The book hopes to “illustrate the inter-connectedness of nature, advocating that a path toward conservation begins with how we see our own place in this world”.

“The goal of my book is to get people thinking about nature in fresh ways by taking them on a sort of safari through different communities of life, some hard to find in remote wild lands, others active all around us and underfoot, still others flourishing — by the trillions — inside our own bodies,” said Chadwick in a press release.

Chadwick’s stop in Revelstoke was made possible by Wildsight. He will be at the Revelstoke Library on Feb. 9 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chadwick has written 14 books and more than 200 articles over his career. According to the press release, his latest book is a culmination of decades of observing and reporting on and in nature.

“Wildsight is excited to offer people in the Kootenays an opportunity to hear Doug Chadwick’s always insightful stories that highlight our intimate connection with nature,” said John Bergenske, Wildsight’s Conservation Director. “We hope people will come out for an entertaining presentation that looks at the family of all living things, and what that means in our own lives.”

For more information on the event and to be entered for a door prize of a signed copy of Four Fifths a Grizzly visit wildsight.ca/events/book-tour/.

