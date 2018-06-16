Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

In addition to dozens of Family Fishing Weekend events across B.C., the Department of Fisheries and Oceans is providing free access to most fishing in the province.

Just for this one weekend, June 15-17, people can fish without a Tidal Waster Sports Fishing licence except if they’re catching salmon or if they’re catching Halibut or Lingcod in the Strait of Georgia.

All fishing closures and restrictions do still apply, and will be enforced, emphasized DFO in their notice, reminding people to check regulations before they get out their rods.

Salmon fishing in tidal waters will still require a complimentary tidal fishing licence, but people will still need to purchase a salmon conservation stamp.

As for freshwater salmon fishing, people will need a free Family Fishing Week licence or a juvenile tidal fishing licence, and a salmon conservation stamp.

Dozens of events are also scheduled for the weekend, with each community’s event posted here.

READ MORE: Grab the rods — it’s Family Fishing Weekend

For more details on the day and regulations, visit the Family Fishing Weekend website.

 


jackie@terracestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit
Next story
Revelstoke takes the victory in back-and-forth bout with Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit

At first glance, Revelstoke artist Maria Medina’s latest works seem to hold… Continue reading

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

CREA cuts home sales forecast, May sales down 16.2% compared with year ago

Updated forecast came as CREA reported actual home sales in May hit a seven-year low

Amber Alert cancelled after girl, 7, found safe in Quebec

She was found shortly after Quebec provincial police issued the alert

Free fishing allowed for Family Fishing Weekend

Most fishing is being offered for free this weekend in recognition of a celebrated family tradition

RCMP find body of missing woman who fell into B.C. River

The body of Jessie Lavallee was found in the North Thompson River south of Barriere

Man, 21, charged in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 young girls

Sheldon Eeriya of Markham, Ont., was arrested on Friday

Lions’ rebuilding plan to be put to the test at Saturday home opener

B.C. begins its attempt to return to CFL playoffs with a date against the Montreal Alouettes

Search for mariners who capsized near Tofino now missing persons case

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the missing.”

‘It’s daunting:’ Family of paralyzed Broncos player preparing for next phase

Ryan Straschnitzki is undergoing physiotherapy in Philadelphia after becoming paralyzed in bus crash

Most Read