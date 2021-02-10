Freeze for a reason with Special Olympic’s virtual polar plunge fundraiser

In previous years brave souls have rushed into Williamson Lake, this year Special Olympics BC’s Polar Plunge fundraiser has gone virtual and is encouraging participants to get creative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

This year the Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics has gone virtual.

Previous years saw brave souls take a dip in Williamson Lake, however, due to the pandemic, Special Olympics is recommending other creative ways to get #freezeinforareason.

Some suggestions include: spraying yourself with a hose, running through a sprinkler, jumping in a kiddie pool, dumping a bucket of icy water on yourself, taking a chilly bath, getting hit by a water balloon, stepping into a cold shower and even making a snow angel.

Revelstoke Special Olympic athlete Terina Sessa got doused with some snow.

READ MORE: Revelstoke takes the plunge to support the Special Olympics

The event is running from Feb. 20 to March 7. People are encouraged to register online at specialolympics.ca/polar-plunge-special-olympics-bc/news/virtual-polar-plunge-sobc, raise funds and share the video of their Polar Plunge with Revelstoke Special Olympics via email at sobcrevlc@gmail.com.

Donations to other participants can also be made on the website.

Special Olympics BC supports more than 5,200 athletes with intellectual disabilities throughout the province. Funds raised through the Polar Plunge allow the organization to provide essential resources and encouragement to athletes who are feeling isolated at home and will help restart their in-person programs and competitions when it is safe to do so.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Special Olympics