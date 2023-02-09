Fundraising for Ukrainian refugee families in the South Okanagan through song and dance

The two concerts will be held on Feb. 23 and 25

The South Okanagan Nightingale Project is playing two performances in February to raise funds for Ukrainian refugee families living in the region.

The 1,000 Flights Out concerts will be held on Feb. 23, at Oliver’s Venables Theatre and Feb. 25, at Penticton’s Cleland Performing Arts Theatre.

“After the success of the 1,000 Rides Out events to raise funds to transport Ukrainians across the border to safety, I realized that getting them out of the war zone was only the first step in their journey,” said organizer Jennifer Martison. We need to assist them to get to Canada, and then to support them as they integrate and settle into our communities,” said organizer Jennifer Martison.”

The shows feature the Tryzub Ukrainian Junior Dance troupe from Calgary, and Ihor Bohdan, a Ukrainian contemporary singer who has lived in Canada for many years but continues to return to Ukraine every year to perform.

“Through dance and music, we will salute the spirit of Ukraine and her people in their struggle for freedom,” reads the announcement for the shows.

Junior Tryzub is the audition-based group in Tryzub School, reserved for those who wish to train at the highest level of Ukrainian Dance, and in 2019 they were one of the last Canadian dance groups to tour Ukraine.

Bohdan is a merited artist of Ukraine with 45 years of professional work on stage, including many benefit performances for underprivileged and sick children, and he recently returned from a multi-month tour in Ukraine.

Both Bodhan and Tryzub have donated their performances to support the fundraisers.

The Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations will also be lending his support via a recorded message.

Tickets for both shows are $25, and before and after the shows there will be tables set up with displays and merchandise.

The Ukraine Nightingale Project is currently providing support for five families from Ukraine, as they embark on their new lives in Canada.

Tickets and more information can be found at www.ukrainenightingaleproject.ca

