Cookie Monster was out and about last night with milk and cookies. (Contributed by Jessica Hantula) A spooky princess! (Contributed by @lekshmi.balachandran on Instagram) Batgirl sporting her bright yellow utility belt! (Contributed by @lekshmi.balachandran on Instagram) A scary mummy! (Contributed by @lekshmi.balachandran on Instagram) A caterpillar riding a horse! (Contributed by Deborah Hogan)

Did you go trick-or-treating last night?

The streets were full of spooky costumes and laughter last night as Revelstoke came alive for Halloween.

Check out these costumes contributed to us by the community.

