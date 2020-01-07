Giant ape on the loose in Penticton

Add King Kong to the list of retirees living in the Okanagan.
A giant ape has been spotted cruising around Penticton in the back of a trailer, on Monday. He was last seen leaving Penticton Plaza, potentially on his way home from a beer run.
Sources say, the ape was very aggravated after learning the liquour store did not carry banana beer.
He allegedly settled for a case of IPA’s before peeling towards Kaleden.
Reports indicate that the ape once spent some time at the Penticton Rona before moving to Oliver, his current residence is unknown.